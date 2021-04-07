Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Lindsey Graham (R-Hot Mess) In today’s podcast, Cliff and I talk about Lindsey Graham having the vapors of the new omnibus LGBT rights legislation in Congress, then we talk about guns, the filibuster, immigration, and some concerns we have about Biden’s new tax bill — it just might hit the middle class, including you and me — and why […]

Asian-Americans pay the price for Trump's hate The deadly attack on three Asian-American-run massage parlors in Atlanta, killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women, has put the spotlight yet again on the rise in violence against Asian-Americans over the last year. The police say it's still too early to know whether the Atlanta attack was racially-motivated, but regardless […]