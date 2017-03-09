Here's What 'A Day Without A Woman' Strikers Had To Say To President Trump

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

“President Trump, we’re not going anywhere.”

That’s the crux of the message that women who participated in “A Day Without A Woman” actions have for President Donald Trump. The Huffington Post went to a 4 p.m. rally in New York City on March 8 to ask women there what they wanted the president to know.

Those who spoke to the camera touched on the lack of respect that the president seems to have for the very women he is now responsible for.

“Women’s rights are human rights and the way that you talk about women and the way that you treat women is very disgusting,” said one woman.

Another woman asked POTUS to “believe in the future of women, and trust us.”

“Read some black feminist theory and realize that intersectionality is the way that all of your constituents live their lives every single day,” a third rally participant implored the president. “We struggle and we deserve respect and equality.”

Another day, another persistent group of women (and men).

