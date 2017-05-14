Here's Some New Gay Slang And Terminology To Brighten Your Sunday

Even in the era of eggplant and peach emojis, Justin Sayre wants to keep gay speech and slang alive.

In his latest video for HuffPost Queer Voices, Sayre teams up with fellow writer-performer Ben Rimalower to introduce some new, cheeky gay terminology to spice up your everyday vocabulary. Sorry, folks ― these phrases aren’t for kids. You’ll never look at “Mulan,” Dropbox, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds the same way again. (WARNING: contains graphic language.)

For the past 8 years, Sayre’s “International Order of Sodomites” (I.O.S.) has met once a month for “The Meeting,” a variety show honoring an artist or a cultural work that is iconic to the gay community. The final installment of “The Meeting” hits Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater for two performances May 14, and will also be streamed online.

You can check out Sayre’s comedy album, “The Gay Agenda,” here. Meanwhile, the latest episode of “Sparkle & Circulate with Justin Sayre,” the official I.O.S. podcast, was released this month, featuring an interview with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion Jinkx Monsoon.

You can also view some previous performances from “The Meeting” on Sayre’s official YouTube page. For more Sayre, head to Facebook and Twitter.

For the latest in LGBTQ entertainment, check out the Queer Voices newsletter.