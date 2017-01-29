Here's How You Can Attend Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Public Memorial Service

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Three months after Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds died within a day of each other, their adoring public will get a chance to mourn the Hollywood icons in a memorial service open to all.

The “Star Wars” actress and her mother were laid to rest in a private ceremony in early January. But Todd Fisher, their brother and son, announced on Friday that a public memorial will be held in Los Angeles’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park on March 25 at 1 p.m.

Seating will be first-come, first-serve, although there will be room for overflow.

Memorial for Debbie & Carrie set for 3/25 @1pm Forrest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Hall of Liberty Theater, Info https://t.co/XVJLm7lizQ pic.twitter.com/N6MFjoHvXk — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 28, 2017

“On Saturday, March 25th, there will be a public memorial for my Mother, Debbie Reynolds, and my sister, Carrie Fisher at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills at the Freedom Theater,” the announcement says. “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, just a few days after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from London to Los Angeles. One day later, Reynolds died after reportedly suffering a stroke.

They are survived by Todd Fisher and by Carrie Fisher’s daughter, “Scream Queens” actress Billie Lourd, who has paid tribute to her mother and grandmother on social media.

❤ ‍ ‍ ❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

