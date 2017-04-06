Here's How To Talk To Kids About What It Means To Be An LGBTQ Ally

Talking to children about LGBTQ themes can be difficult ― but one of our favorite web series is back and here to make your job as a parent, guardian or advisor easier.

“Queer Kid Stuff” is a powerful and necessary resource that breaks down queer themes and ideas in ways that are both educational and digestible. The first season ended in Nov. 2016, and the first episode of the second season, above, focuses on allyship.

“I think the day to day practicalities of being an ally can be intimidating,” QKS creator and star Lindsay Amer told The Huffington Post. “You want to say the right thing and do the right thing, but you’re scared of making a mistake and offending someone. It’s so easy to get caught up in all that, that the point of trying to be a good ally can get lost. If you just remember the three simple principles of respecting others, learning from others, and listening to others, then I think the world might be a kinder place for everyone.”

Check out this first episode of the new season above, and stay tuned for more from Amer and her sidekick Teddy.

Missed the first season of “Queer Kid Stuff” and want to catch up? Head here.

