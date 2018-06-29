Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

June 29, 2018

Here’s How Hormone Replacement Therapy Affects Your Skin While You’re Transitioning

We spoke to dermatologists for the technical side of things, and members of the trans community for some more personal insight.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.