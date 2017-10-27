Here’s A Stunningly Spooky Way To Help One Queer Youth Group Bounce Back

Lez Dish It Out! The AfterEllen Les/Bi News Round-Up Happy Friday to all of you lovelies! It’s been a fun and sexy week for lesbian and bi ladies on screen with the release of Carmilla and Sara Ramirez’s return to a major television role. Plus, Tessa Thompson defends her portrayal of a bisexual character in Marvel’s newest juggernaut film. What are we waiting for? Lez get […]

Meet the Woman Who is Revolutionizing Workwear for Women Women who work in trade, farming, and many outdoors jobs have faced a dilemma: finding women’s workwear that both fits and is durable. Frustrated by one-size-fits-all gloves, baggy, work pants and oversized shirts that only had the male form in mind, or the ridiculous looking “women’s” workwear that was often pink and made poorly, Stacey […]