RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

December 2, 2021

Heather Dubrow Is Here To Save 'Real Housewives Of Orange County' From Its Flop Era

The Bravo star is returning to the cast of the series not a moment too soon.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.