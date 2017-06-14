Hear Janet Mock Read A Passage About 'Selling A Girlfriend Experience' As A Stripper

Having become one of the most recognizable faces in both television news and queer activism, Janet Mock is a forerunner for transgender visibility. Her new memoir, Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me, chronicles Mock’s journey from a college student moonlighting as a stripper to an aspiring media figure battling gender conventions.

HuffPost has an exclusive clip from Mock’s Surpassing Certainty audio book, in which she recounts her experiences as a night-club dancer. “It went way deeper than mere sexuality,” she reads. “Your duty was to be amiable, available and flirtatious. … You were selling a girlfriend experience.”

Surpassing Certainty is now available.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices