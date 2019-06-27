Quir dot Net

June 27, 2019

Hawaii Adds Third Gender Option For State-Issued IDs

Gov. David Ige signed into law three bills that strengthened LGBTQ rights in the state, including one that added gender “X” to state IDs and driver’s licenses.
Source: Queer Voices

