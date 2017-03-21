Harvey Fierstein Responds To Call For Him To Play Ursula In 'Little Mermaid'

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

The smash success of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” has the internet buzzing about the casting possibilities of other animated classics that are slated for live action reboots.

In an interview with Britain’s Gay Times, “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” composer Alan Menken revealed his dream choice to play evil sea witch Ursula in the live action adaptation of 1989’s “The Little Mermaid” ― and it’s perfect.

“I’ve wanted Harvey Fierstein to play Ursula,” Menken, who wrote the scores of “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” with late lyricist Howard Ashman, said. “I would kill for that!”

In 2002, Fierstein wore drag as Edna Turnblad in the Broadway adaptation of “Hairspray,” which nabbed him a Tony Award. He reprised the role on NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” in December 2016.

Casting a man in drag as Ursula, who was voiced by actress Pat Carroll in the animated film, would be particularly fitting. Disney animators have long cited legendary drag queen Divine, who appeared in a number of John Waters movies, as an inspiration for the character.

Menken, who is reportedly working on new songs for the live-action “Little Mermaid” with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, appeared to hint at this in his Gay Times interview. “We wanted that,” he said, “and we would love it in a flash!”

From the sounds of it, Menken could get his wish. Currently starring in Off-Broadway’s “Gently Down The Stream,” Fierstein responded to the news on Facebook.

And, really, how incredible would Fierstein’s signature cackle be on scenes like this?

….and this:

And, of course, this:

