Halsey Rocks Unshaved Armpits On Her Rolling Stone Cover, And People Love It

Quir.net brings you several news feeds from reputable sources from the internet reporting about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
Sponsors
Quin Aw , Akron REALTOR®
Quin is a fully licensed real estate professional who is ready to help you with all your home buying or home selling needs. Please visit her blog for essential information about the Greater Akron real estate market.
Transcription Smith LLC Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg called out Donald Trump yesterday for his ongoing criticism of John McCain. In a tweet, Buttigieg not only said that we should “honor” McCain as “a war hero,” but the openly-gay candidate also noted that Trump dodged the draft in Vietnam with a “faked disability.” Trump got four draft deferments […]
Help Mayor Pete Buttigieg qualify for the Democratic presidential debates. He needs 65,000 donors from 20 states to qualify. Helps us break this LGBT glass ceiling. Please donate to Mayor Pete & share. Thanks so much. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a fresh and exciting new voice in Democratic politics. He’s an openly-gay […]
In today’s UnPresidented podcast we delve into the latest shutdown updates and a few LGBT stories in the news, including Mike Pence’s wife Karen’s decision to work at a virulently homophobic school that bans gay students and parents (and presumably teachers), and the latest brouhaha over whether Lindsey Graham is gay and whether it should […]