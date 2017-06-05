Halle Berry Washes Down Pregnancy Rumors With Steak And Fries

Pretty much everything in Hollywood is unforgiving, be it the constant scrutiny over a starlet’s appearance or a sequin dress on a red carpet.

This is a lesson Halle Berry learned again when she stepped out at the Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles Sunday. The Oscar winner graced the red carpet in a form-fitting dress and posed for pictures while holding what some assumed was a baby bump.

Except Berry isn’t pregnant, her representative confirmed with HuffPost, and the rumors are completely untrue.

The “X-Men” actress seemingly responded to the speculation on Monday with an Instagram post poking fun at the pregnancy rumors. Apparently, Berry isn’t with child, but has just been — *gasp* — eating full meals.

“Can a girl have some steak and fries??” she captioned a glam close up with eye roll and wink emojis.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

The 50-year-old actress is already a mom to two children, Maceo and Nahla, from past relationships with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. But just because Berry isn’t expecting another child doesn’t mean her focus on her children has changed.

“Right now, being mom is my most important job and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important,” she revealed in February. “I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do. I’m more mindful of how I live my life and what they see me do.”

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices