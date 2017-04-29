Hacker Releases New 'Orange Is The New Black' Episodes After Demanding Ransom

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

The fifth season of “Orange Is the New Black” isn’t supposed to hit Netflix until June 9, but a hacker who claims to have the entire season has gone through with a threat to release them early.

The unidentified hacker or hacking group, operating under the name The Dark Overlord, demanded the streaming service pay an unspecified ransom sum or else the episodes will be leaked. Variety reports that the hacker uploaded the first 10 of 13 episodes to Pirate Bay early Saturday, through multiple media outlets were unable to verify their authenticity.

The hacker initially uploaded the supposed first episode, and then on Saturday posted the following message online: “We’ve decided to release Episodes 2-10 of Orange Is The New Black Season 5 after many lengthy discussions at the office where alcohol was present. Do note that there are 13 episodes. However, we were so early when we acquired the copies that post hadn’t gotten around to Episodes 11-13. Perhaps Netflix will consider releasing the season earlier now that the cat’s out of the bag?”

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost that it was aware of the situation, noting that a small California-based production vendor that several major TV studios use experienced a security breach. Authorities are looking into the situation.

