Gus Kenworthy Meets 20-Year-Old Who Credits Athlete With Helping Him Come Out
On “Fearless,” the Olympic freeskier chats with a fan who sees him as a role model on and off the slopes.
Source: Queer Voices
On “Fearless,” the Olympic freeskier chats with a fan who sees him as a role model on and off the slopes.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y