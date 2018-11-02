Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 2, 2018

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jake Borelli Comes Out As Gay Just After His Character Does

The actor spoke publicly about his sexuality after an episode where his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, enjoyed a same-sex kiss.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.