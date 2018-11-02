'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jake Borelli Comes Out As Gay Just After His Character Does
The actor spoke publicly about his sexuality after an episode where his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, enjoyed a same-sex kiss.
Source: Queer Voices
