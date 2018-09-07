'Grey's Anatomy' Casts Its First Gay Male Surgeon Character

(Watch Now!) Meet the Lesbian YouTuber Who Builds and Destroys LEGO Sets in Epic Fashion Sarah Woodward is an edgy but dorky lesbian multi-media artist who thrives on thinking outside the box. She is the creative director for the Untrained Slackers, a quirky group of slightly demented, wildly outrageous outcasts bonded in their delight for self-entertainment. You may also know her as the face behind the camera at events like […]

Ellen DeGeneres’ First Stand-Up Special in 15 Years is Coming to Netflix Ellen DeGeneres returned to stand-up, as we announced over the summer, and now her comedy special is coming to Netflix! “I just all of a sudden was like, I miss stand-up. I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix, and I was working on stand-up all summer.” The special is called “Relatable” […]