Grammys 2022: The Winners List

Sex Matters: Maya Forstater and the Fight for Women’s Rights If you’ve been following the clash between feminism and trans activism, you will almost certainly have heard of Maya Forstater. This tax expert turned campaigner has triggered an explosive debate about sex and gender – specifically, the role each category should have in determining policy. But what does it all mean? Let’s take a look.How […]

Sweet Drag Jesus! Faith and Femme Fatales in Killing Eve In one of Killing Eve’s more controversial storylines, Villanelle flirts with Christianity. After feeling the first fluttering of conscience last season, our favorite sapphic serial killer is looking for a way out. And at first glance it looks as if Villanelle has changed. She’s given up a life of material luxury to live with a […]