GOP Congressman Wept As He Begged God To Forgive U.S. For Marriage Equality

A Texas congressman choked back tears at an event in Washington, D.C. this week as he begged God to forgive the U.S. for legalizing same-sex marriage.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) was one of 20 different members of Congress who spoke at the sixth annual “Washington ― A Man of Prayer” event, held at the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, on Wednesday night. He opened his remarks with a politically charged slant on the Lord’s Prayer, before pleading with God to forgive the country for the “sins” of marriage equality and abortion, Right Wing Watch reports.

“Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on Earth here in the halls of Congress, in our nation’s capitol,” the Republican told the crowd as seen in the video above, before confessing the “sins our nation has been so emboldened to embark upon.”

“Father, we’ve trampled on your holy institution of holy matrimony and tried to rewrite what it is and we’ve called it an alternate lifestyle… father, oh father, please forgive us,” Weber, who was visibly crying, said in the melodramatic prayer. He then continued, “Lord, we have gone to killing the most innocent amongst us… we’re killing our descendants and we’re calling it a choice. Oh, God in heaven, forgive us, please.”

Weber, of course, is no stranger to making headlines. In 2015, he blasted former President Barack Obama for not attending the Paris Unity Rally, and compared the commander-in-chief to Adolf Hitler (which he misspelled “Adolph”) in a since-deleted tweet. He later apologized, noting that he did not intend “to trivialize the Holocaust nor to compare the president to Adolf Hitler,” but stressed that Obama’s “actions or lack thereof is my point of contention.”

He offered similarly bombastic views on Obama, shared before the former president’s 2014 State of the Union address, on Twitter a year earlier.

On floor of house waitin on "Kommandant-In-Chef"… the Socialistic dictator who's been feeding US a line or is it "A-Lying?" — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 29, 2014

