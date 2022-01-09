RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

January 9, 2022

Golden Globes 2022: The Complete Winners List

With no stars, host or red carpet, this year’s ceremony looked much different than usual.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.