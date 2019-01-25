Quir dot Net

January 25, 2019

GLAAD Withdraws ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Award Nomination After Bryan Singer Allegations

The Atlantic recently published an investigation detailing claims by four men who say the director molested or raped them as teens.
Source: Queer Voices

