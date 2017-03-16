Get Hyped, Melissa McCarthy Is Going To Host 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” announced its final four hosts for Season 42 on Thursday, and there’s one in particular who stands out.

Melissa McCarthy, the world’s greatest Sean Spicer impersonator, is scheduled to host the show on May 13.

The other three hosts will be Jimmy Fallon on April 15, Chris Pine on May 6 and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will close out the season on May 20. With the final four episodes, “SNL” will be doing something it’s never done before: Airing the show live across the country.

Finishing Season 42 with four great shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/D87eCaADmS — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 16, 2017

The episodes will air at 11:30 p.m. on the East Coast, 10:30 p.m. Central Time, 9:30 p.m. Mountain Time and at 8:30 p.m. on the West Coast, according to Uproxx. For those of you living according to Mountain or Pacific Time, the episodes will air once more at their regularly scheduled 11:30 p.m. slot.

“SNL” is in the midst of its highest-rated season in more than two decades, thanks in large part to the political climate. Before the election, Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin drew people in with their impersonations of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, respectively.

Since Trump’s victory, the show has continued to make waves with impersonations of the various personalities in the president’s administration ― perhaps most notably when McCarthy first imitated White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Something tell us she’ll be pulling that one out again a few more times this year.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices