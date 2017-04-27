George Takei Reacts To Donald Trump's 100 Days Just For Samantha Bee

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

George Takei has never hid his contempt for President Donald Trump, so why stop now?

In a promo tweeted Thursday for a Trump roast on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” the “Star Trek” veteran remarked on a milestone that many Americans would rather forget: “It’s almost been 100 days and Donald Trump is still president? Oh my f**king God.” Takei repeats it in case you miss it the first time. Watch below.

Keep going boldly where no activist has gone before, Sulu.

Full Frontal’s Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, airing Saturday on TBS, is intended as a political mockathon and celebration of a free press on the same night as the traditional White House Correspondents Dinner.

The president will be not be seen at either event.

