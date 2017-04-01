George Takei Joked About Running For Congress And People Got Very Excited
Actor George Takei caused a moment of extreme excitement early Saturday morning when he posted an article from The Daily Buzz on his Twitter account that said he was planning to run for Congress and against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) in 2018.
Some Twitter users noted that the tweet had been posted just minutes into April 1, and about eight hours later Takei confirmed that, yes, this was an April Fools’ Day joke.
But between the time when Takei posted the tweet and when he clarified that he was joking, people started to get extremely excited by the idea of the beloved “Star Trek” star running for Congress and some of them were quite famous too.
This tweet probably best summarizes the sentiments of his fans when he revealed the joke:
