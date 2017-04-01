George Takei Joked About Running For Congress And People Got Very Excited

Actor George Takei caused a moment of extreme excitement early Saturday morning when he posted an article from The Daily Buzz on his Twitter account that said he was planning to run for Congress and against Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) in 2018.

Well, the cat's out of the bag it seems. Let's do this! #Takei2018 https://t.co/Wf7qvV1eXj — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

Some Twitter users noted that the tweet had been posted just minutes into April 1, and about eight hours later Takei confirmed that, yes, this was an April Fools’ Day joke.

No, I'm not running for Congress. Happy 4/1! But Jon Ossoff is on 4/18. Help him win at https://t.co/ctCcRiYcdL. Let's flip Congress in '18 pic.twitter.com/41uj6l3yt7 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 1, 2017

But between the time when Takei posted the tweet and when he clarified that he was joking, people started to get extremely excited by the idea of the beloved “Star Trek” star running for Congress and some of them were quite famous too.

@GeorgeTakei I hope you can count me as one of your early endorsers!! This is great news! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 1, 2017

@GeorgeTakei You have ALL my support because I know you understand "freedom and justice for all" more than anyone. — Casey McKinnon (@caseymckinnon) April 1, 2017

@GeorgeTakei .@GeorgeTakei I am all in. I'll move out to CA to volunteer on your campaign. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) April 1, 2017

@GeorgeTakei this is amazing!! Next level, real life, super hero amazing — Azita Ghanizada (@AzitaGhanizada) April 1, 2017

@GeorgeTakei Looking forward to many sad deer-in-headlights looks from @DevinNunes as you out-debate out-campaign & out-think him for the next 20 months! — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) April 1, 2017

@GeorgeTakei @jfreewright George, make us proud. I want a leader from California who represents honesty. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) April 1, 2017

@GeorgeTakei This is awesome, George! You have my utmost respect and support! Thank you! x — Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) April 1, 2017

This tweet probably best summarizes the sentiments of his fans when he revealed the joke:

@GeorgeTakei @DarcyBurner I don’t think I’ve ever been more disappointed that an April Fool’s joke wasn’t true. — Stephen Toulouse (@Stepto) April 1, 2017

