George Michael's Autopsy Ruled 'Inconclusive,' According To Police

Days after George Michael’s death on Christmas Day, police ruled the singer’s autopsy “inconclusive” and called for more tests, according to a statement shared with The Huffington Post. The Hollywood Reporter was first to publish the news.

“A Post Mortem examination was carried out yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of George Michael,” Hannah Jones, Thames Valley Police press officer, wrote in an email on Friday. “The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.”

As previously reported, police said the singer’s death is “unexplained but not suspicious.”

Michael was found dead in his bed on Dec. 25 by his boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz. According to his longtime manager, Michael Lippman, the singer apparently died from a heart attack.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist said.

Tributes continue to pour in for the former Wham! singer, including many accounts of his anonymous acts of charity.

