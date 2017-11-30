Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

November 30, 2017

Gay Soccer Fans Warned To Not Hold Hands In Russia At 2018 World Cup

An atmosphere of intolerance makes it dangerous to show same-sex affection.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.