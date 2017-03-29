Gay Porn Star Is Donating $250 From Every Scene To Gay-Straight Alliances

A gay adult film star is setting an important example of how to be an ally by donating $250 he earns from every sce he shoots to the Gay-Straight Alliance network.

Markie Moore of Next Door Studios made the announcement Saturday morning at The Phoenix Forum, a trade show for adult online entertainment, in Tempe, Arizona. The adult entertainer, who originally hails from Colorado and previously announced his retirement, told the audience that not only had he decided not to retire, but he wanted to donate a portion of his salary from that point forward for queer youth.

“I’ve always felt a calling within myself to help people ― especially those who can’t necessarily help themselves,” Moore told the crowd. “And over the years it’s only gotten stronger, this feeling. And I thought that I had to subtract myself from the adult industry to make this happen. So I took some time to reflect and I realized that this is the very industry that changed my life for the better. Being more confident, comfortable with who I am, comfortable with my sexuality. So I’ve decided not to retire and from this point forward I will be donating $250 from every scene to the GSA network ― the Gay-Straight Alliance network.”

Moore then went on to say that he thinks what LGBTQ people need now more than ever is love and support.

“[The GSA is] a charity that organizes clubs within middles schools and high schools for LGBTQ youth, giving them a safe place to learn, a comfortable place to socialize and avoid that hate ― and just to grow,” he continued. “I believe we just need to love each other. Just be kind.”

Gay-Straight Alliances are important resources for LGBTQ youth in schools, providing support and safe spaces in what may otherwise be hostile environments.

We’d love to see more powerful statements of support for LGBTQ youth like this in the future.

You learn more about Markie Moore below (while the video is PG-13, you may not want to watch it at work in other potentially sensitive environments).

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices