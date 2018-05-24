Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

May 24, 2018

Gay Man Denied Marriage License By Kim Davis Loses Bid To Unseat Her

Despite support from Amy Schumer and Susan Sarandon, David Ermold won’t challenge Davis this fall.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.