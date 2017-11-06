Gay Israeli Men Strip Down And Get Personal For Indie Magazine

Introducing Karolina Dean, The Lesbian Superhero On Marvel’s Runaways Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a disappointing track record with its treatment of lesbian and bi women. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. teased a romance between its only two lesbian characters, who were both quickly killed off. Jessica Jones is no stranger to the Bury Your Gays trope either, and in Marvel’s movies, […]

Why Lesbians Love Dogs Everyone is dying to know this one very important question: Why are lesbians so perfect? We treat women how they deserve to be treated, many of us are vegetarians because we wouldn’t dare hurt another living thing, and the great majority of us worship, adore, and obsess over dogs. Okay, it’s settled! We are perfect! […]