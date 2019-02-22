Gay Israeli-American Couple's 2-Year-Old Son Is US Citizen, Judge Rules
Dads Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks had sought the same rights for Ethan as his twin brother, Aiden.
Source: Queer Voices
Dads Andrew and Elad Dvash-Banks had sought the same rights for Ethan as his twin brother, Aiden.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y