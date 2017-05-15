'Funeral Parade Of Roses' Has Been Restored In All Its Queer Art-House Glory

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

The 1969 experimental film “Funeral Parade of Roses” defies classification: The “Oedipus Rex” update is a master class in queer art-house cinema, integrating documentary techniques in which the movie’s actors break the fourth wall to discuss their roles. Revolving around a love triangle in Tokyo’s underground transgender scene, Toshio Matsumoto’s avant-garde classic has been restored for a June re-release.

HuffPost has the exclusive trailer, which outlines the film’s stylistic flair. “Funeral Parade of Roses” famously inspired Stanley Kubrick’s vision for “A Clockwork Orange,” which also melds violence, sex and outré imagery.

“Roses” opens June 9 in New York and June 16 in Los Angeles. It expands to additional cities thereafter.

