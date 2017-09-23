‘Free Speech Week’ At Berkeley Is A Mess

10 Times Movie Scenes Reflected Your Lesbian Life 1. When you realized you were gay Although it was a Peptol-Bismol pink satire of epic proportions, Jamie Babbit’s “But I’m a Cheerleader” pretty much nailed it: that moment of realization in which your heterosexuality slipped through your fingers like water, never to return. Shortly thereafter, the initial shock and concern wore off, to be […]

Book Review: ‘Parent Deleted’ By Michelle Darné Is A Battle Cry This morning as my wife and I were still lying in bed, foggy with sleep, her ex called us right before she dropped my stepdaughter off at school. My wife and I have my stepdaughter with us on Thursdays through Sundays, but this was Wednesday, and her ex had something suddenly come up and offered […]