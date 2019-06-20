Freddie Mercury Sings 'Time Waits For No One' In Never-Before-Seen Music Video
The Queen frontman’s vocals are impeccable in the 1986 clip, which was released this week by friend and collaborator Dave Clark.
Source: Queer Voices
