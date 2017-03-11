Frank Ocean Releases First Solo Music Since 'Blonde' And 'Endless'

It looks like the wait for new Frank Ocean music wasn’t nearly as long as the gap between 2012’s “Channel Orange” and 2016’s “Blonde” and “Endless.”

The singer sent fans into the weekend with a smooth new track, “Chanel,” which he debuted Friday night on his Beats 1 show, “blonded RADIO.”

“My guy pretty like a girl / And he got fight stories to tell / I see on both sides like Chanel / See on both sides like Chanel,” he sings at the top of the track. The lyrics tackle intimacy with a lover, sexuality, fame and success.

The song played 18 times during the two-hour radio show — including a remixed version featuring A$AP Rocky, according to Rolling Stone.

The artist was also recently featured on Calvin Harris’ new song, “Slide,” alongside Migos.

Ocean shared two images on his Tumblr after the release.

His fans were, naturally, unprepared for a new song so soon after “Blonde” and “Endless.”

Us: "Frank Ocean is going to go back into hiding after he releases his new album."

Frank Ocean: pic.twitter.com/lt0Fu1iZ81 — Chase Blaise (@CHASEEEZY) March 11, 2017

when Frank Ocean releases music more than once within a 4 year time frame pic.twitter.com/oEq2ennnDC — kaitlin (@kaitsface) March 11, 2017

new frank ocean? what did we do to deserve the light of god this horrid evening? — NASA boy (@kurtisrai) March 11, 2017

