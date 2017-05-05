First Look At Election-Themed 'American Horror Story' Takes Aim At GOP

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Season 7 of “American Horror Story” might just be its most terrifying season yet.

We don’t know much about the forthcoming installment of the FX anthology series except that it’s set to revolve around the 2016 election. On Friday, co-creator Ryan Murphy shared a first look at the terrors in store, and if it’s any indication about the show’s direction, Republicans may want to tune out.

Murphy posted what looks like a hand-drawn sketch of an elephant ― the traditional mascot of the Republican party ― which has clearly seen better days, with a giant red-lipped smile across its face. Basically, it’s giving us major Twisty the Clown vibes from “Freak Show,” and it’s something we can never unsee.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Murphy first announced the upcoming season’s theme on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in February.

He’s been wishy-washy about how exactly former candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would factor into the storyline since then, but multiple cast members have expressed an interest in taking a crack at portraying them. Series mainstay and unconfirmed actual chameleon Sarah Paulson has already gone on record saying she’d be game to play Trump. Evan Peters, on the other hand, thinks he’d be perfect to play first daughter Ivanka.

But it seems the show does not have an astronomical orange spray tan budget. Murphy clarified his original comments back in February to say the season wouldn’t focus on the candidates themselves.

“The themes of ‘American Horror Story’ have always been allegories,” Murphy said. “You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices