RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

August 19, 2020

Federal Judge Halts Idaho's Ban On Transgender Athletes

LGBTQ rights advocates called the ruling against the law “a welcome first step.”
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.