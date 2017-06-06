Even Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Know WTF Goop Is Doing

Hold onto your 24-karat gold-plated dildo and rosewood truffle shaver, because here’s a bombshell: Gwyneth Paltrow clearly doesn’t know what she’s talking about when it comes to her lifestyle brand Goop.

The actress stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday to promote her new line of supplements and vitamins (the No. 1 key to wellness, though, is never watching “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”).

Turns out Kimmel is a down-low Goop queen and proud newsletter subscriber, so he took this time to run a few of the brand’s, well, unorthodox treatments, like “earthing,” by Paltrow. The thing is, she’s just as perplexed by the website’s recommendations as the rest of us.

“One of the things we like to do on Goop is find what the alternative world says about feeling good in the modern-day world. So, earthing — I don’t actually know that much about earthing. It came out of me not knowing anything about earthing but hearing about it,” Paltrow said. “They say that we lost touch with sort of being barefoot in the earth, and there’s some sort of electromagnetic thing that we’re missing. It’s good to take your shoes off in the grass.”

You heard it here first, folks. Save yourself the click and literally just walk outside barefoot.

Kimmel, for one, couldn’t keep a straight face during the explanation, prompting Paltrow to joke, “I don’t know what the f**k we talk about!”

She also seemed similarly confused about the practice of inserting a jade egg into one’s lady parts and basically turned into the shrug emoji (for reference: ¯_(ツ)_/¯) when Kimmel asked exactly how it works.

“You’ve never been on this website before, have you?” he joked.

Watch a clip from the interview above.

