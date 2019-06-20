Quir dot Net

June 20, 2019

Eugene Lee Yang of 'The Try Guys' Explains How 'Mulan' Helped Him Come Out

“‘Mulan’ is a really clear story where, particularly, her gender expression was so woven into this narrative,” Yang told YouTuber Hannah Hart.
Source: Queer Voices

