RSS Comments RSS

Quir dot Net - News for LGBT Community

Uncategorized

June 22, 2022

Elliot Page Says Life Has 'Drastically' Improved Since Coming Out As Trans

“Try and hear that, or embrace that on some level,” the actor said to his critics.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.