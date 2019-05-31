Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

May 31, 2019

Ellen’s Mom Regrets Not Believing Her Husband Sexually Abused Her Daughter

Betty DeGeneres is speaking out after Ellen described abuse at the hands of of her late stepfather.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.