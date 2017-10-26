Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

October 26, 2017

Ellen Pays Tribute To Selfless College Student With Huge Surprise

This LGBTQ advocate got to meet his idol… and then things got even better.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.