Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

February 13, 2019

Ellen Page Reminds The World That Trans And Queer Rights Are Not Up For Debate

“People are really queerphobic and transphobic,” the actress said.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.