Ellen Meets A 5-Year-Old Geography Expert Whose Map Hilariously Burns Trump

Five-year-old geography expert Nate knows about countries and flags, but he also knows what’s what when it comes to President Donald Trump’s affinity for Russia.

The preschooler showed his skills on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday, bringing along his map of the world with drawings of what lives in each country. Antartica had a penguin, Africa had a tiger and Russia had a Trump.

“Why is Trump on Russia?” DeGeneres asked.

“Because he likes Russia,” Nate replied.

Nate, if the whole geography thing doesn’t work out, you might have a career in comedy ahead of you.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices