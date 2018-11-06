Ellen DeGeneres Marks Election Day With 8-Year-Old Presidential Whiz

Our Favorite Older Examples of Lesbian TV Representation We here at AfterEllen often hear members of the lesbian and bisexual community express the opinion that until the last three to five years, there haven’t been particularly good examples of representation on the small and large screen. Shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” or “Wynonna Earp” in particular are held up as standouts in an ostensible […]

On Finding The Truth: I Grew Up In a Cult, and Left. I Grew Up in a Cult, and Ultimately Found the Truth Mimi, Robbie, and I were curled up in the big flowered wing chair in my grandparents’ living room. We were so tiny—Mimi being four feet ten inches at the most, and Robbie and I being eleven and ten and small for our ages—that we […]