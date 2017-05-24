Ellen DeGeneres Agrees To Do A Stand-Up Special For Netflix

function onPlayerReadyVidible(e){‘undefined’!=typeof HPTrack&&HPTrack.Vid.Vidible_track(e)}!function(e,i){if(e.vdb_Player){if(‘object’==typeof commercial_video){var a=”,o=’m.fwsitesection=’+commercial_video.site_and_category;if(a+=o,commercial_video[‘package’]){var c=’&m.fwkeyvalues=sponsorship%3D’+commercial_video[‘package’];a+=c}e.setAttribute(‘vdb_params’,a)}i(e.vdb_Player)}else{var t=arguments.callee;setTimeout(function(){t(e,i)},0)}}(document.getElementById(‘vidible_1’),onPlayerReadyVidible);

Well, hey, will you look at that: Twitter finally did some good for the world.

On Wednesday, Netflix used its Twitter account to suggest to Ellen DeGeneres that she get back up on the stand-up stage after a prolonged absence.

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

It seemed like a reach, even for a company as powerful as Netflix. DeGeneres, after all, has her hands full just getting through a week of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” But just 13 minutes later, she responded with, “I’m in.”

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

Now, was this actually a spontaneous decision by DeGeneres, or part of a larger publicity plan hatched behind closed doors? We’re going to guess the latter, but that doesn’t mean it’s not exciting. Should it become official, this would be DeGeneres’ first stand-up special since 2003’s “Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now.”

Netflix has done everything in its power to try and corner the stand-up market in recent months, agreeing to deals with A-list comedians like Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., Tracy Morgan and Chris Rock.

But considering the degree of DeGeneres’ fame, and the length of time since her last special, this might be Netflix’s biggest get yet.

HuffPost reached out to both Netflix and DeGeneres’ manager for additional information. We will update this post if we hear back.

Source: Queer Voices