Elisabeth Moss On The Power Of Seeing Women Work Together

Elisabeth Moss knows that women have more power when they work together.

The star and executive producer of Hulu’s new show “The Handmaid’s Tale” recently sat down with ELLE to discuss what it was like shooting the series and how the narrative compares to the current political climate in America. The 34-year-old also discussed how the handmaids in the dystopian future series come together in times of struggle.

When ELLE’s Emily Gould asked Moss if she’s ever felt “pitted against” other actresses in the industry, the actress responded poignantly.

“I think it’s up to women themselves not to pit themselves against each other,” Moss told Gould. “That’s one of the major themes of this season ― the power of women when they unite. When you turn women against each other, it can wreak havoc, because women are very powerful forces, and you can use that power for good or evil. When women support each other, rather than stoning each other to death, it’s a game-changer.”

Both “The Handmaid’s Tale” series and the book it’s based on share the reoccurring theme of women being pitted against one another to uphold a patriarchal society. Unfortunately, many viewers have pointed out how what we’re seeing on screen might have begun to mirror real life, as the GOP rolls back access to women’s healthcare.

Moss’ words are becoming more and more relevant as time passes: Women are much more powerful when we work together.

Head over to ELLE to read the magazine’s full feature on Moss.

