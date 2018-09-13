Quir dot Net

Uncategorized

September 13, 2018

Dua Lipa 'Horrified' After Fans Kicked Out Of Concert In China

Some concertgoers claim staff removed people waving LGBTQ flags at the Shanghai show.
Source: Queer Voices

Leave a comment

RSS feed for comments on this post.

You can use these XHTML tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Copyright 2014, Quir.Net Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo. Powered by WordPress. Log in.