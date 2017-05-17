'Drag Race' Queens Explain How Club Kids Changed Drag And Fashion Forever

For this week’s runway challenge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” fans can except a lesson in a formative and historical aspect of queer culture: the club kid movement of the 1990s.

This Friday’s episode of “Drag Race” challenges the contestants to create club kid couture for their runway challenge, and Sasha Velour takes the opportunity to discuss the history and impact of the movement with her fellow queens.

“It was an underground party culture that really pushed the boundaries of queer aesthetics,” Sasha Velour says in the exclusive clip above. “It didn’t just shift drag ― it shifted fashion.”

Shea Couleé also helps unpack the significance of club kid culture.

“Club kids have impacted drag today in going beyond female impersonation and really thinking about becoming a piece of moving art,” she says.

Want to learn more about the club kid movement and catch up with some of it’s stars? Head here to read the HuffPost Queer Voices series, “After Dark: NYC Nightlife Today And Day’s Past.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. on VH1.

Source: Queer Voices