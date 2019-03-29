Drag Queen Revisits 'Baby Shark' For An Amazing Grown-Up Cause
Marti Gould Cummings’ second dive into the undersea world of the love-it-or-hate-it children’s song has a philanthropic aim.
Source: Queer Voices
Marti Gould Cummings’ second dive into the undersea world of the love-it-or-hate-it children’s song has a philanthropic aim.
Source: Queer Voices
RSS feed for comments on this post.
Transcription Smith LLC
Professional Transcription Services
Save time by having your audio files transcribed by a team of professional transcriptionist. Get a free quote today!
Copyright 2014, Quir.Net
Gravel 1.6 by NOONnoo.
Powered by WordPress.
Log in.
7ads6x98y