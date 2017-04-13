Donald Trump Jr. Sends Offensive Tweet About ‘Triggered’ LGBTQ Students

A member of the Trump family is being problematic on Twitter this week ― and it’s not the one you think.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a piece from The Daily Caller outlining anxieties students at Pennsylvania’s Duquesne University have about the arrival of a Chick-fil-A on their campus in light of the corporation’s anti-gay history.

The president’s oldest son quoted the tweet and added: “Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives … Oh Wait #triggered.”

Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017

For those unfamiliar, in 2012 Chick-fil-A was consumed by controversy when its president and CEO, Dan Cathy, stated that he was “guilty as charged” in “support of the traditional family” when it came to opposing same-sex marriage rights.

In the years that followed, marriage equality activists led boycotts and kiss-ins at Chick-fil-A locations across America, with Cathy adamantly defending his anti-gay views every step of the way.

At the height of this controversy, which largely happened before SCOTUS’s ruling on same-sex marriage, college students across the country rallied to try to remove Chick-fil-As from their campuses.

Trump’s comments are clearly mocking this battle for both the LGBTQ community and college students who want to be intentional about the corporations they support through their finances.

Do better, Donald.

— This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

Source: Queer Voices